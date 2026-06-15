Officials seek comments on 2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania officials want to hear from you about the 2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

This program, according to PennDOT, is a list of projects identified for federal, state, local and private funding over four years.

It comprises 24 regional transportation programs and a variety of other programs. Officials say the projects included support the Shapiro administration’s vision for a “safe and reliable transportation network that connects Pennsylvanians to opportunities and services.”

“PennDOT’s primary objective is to build and maintain a transportation network that serves all of our travelers. That requires the participation and perspective of everyone who uses it,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Planning for the future of transportation infrastructure is a complex process, and I encourage everyone to submit their comments and take part in it.”

The draft is available to the public online. Comments can be submitted through 5 p.m. on June 30 by filling out a digital form, emailing mailto:RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or calling 717-783-2262.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is updated every two years and will be adopted as part of the 12-year Program in August.

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