Officials unveil new entrance to Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

PITTSBURGH — Visitors will now go through a new and improved entrance as they enter the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new front door of the Steel City’s Animal Kingdom on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Zoo officials said the new entrance is more accessible, includes a new streamlined admission process, and features beautiful natural landscaping. New restrooms were also installed.

“The modern redesign ensures that the first impression of the Zoo reflects the innovation, care and commitment to the future of conservation extended throughout the entire park,” President and CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman said. “By my calculations, over 25 million people passed through the old admission gates. This new entrance is poised to welcome the next 25 million!”

The updated entrance is one of the first steps in the Zoo’s 20-year plan that will reimagine the campus.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said the investment will help unite the community.

“This is an investment not just for right now – generations will experience what makes it so special! This zoo is a place where families come together, learn about the natural world, sometimes for the first time, and where conservation and education really come to life. This new entrance enhances that experience from the very first step,” Innamorato said.

The investment is funded by the Henry L. Hillman Foundation, Allegheny County Regional Asset District (RAD), Colcom Foundation, and The Charity Randall Foundation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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