Ohio man charged for bringing gun in backpack through Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Ohio has been charged after police said he brought a handgun through the Pittsburgh International Airport main security checkpoint.

Allegheny County police said Steven Lapp, 47, from Millersburg, was found with the handgun in his backpack at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Lapp did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

Lapp is facing a felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license.

