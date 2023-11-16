Local

Oliver Anthony coming to Stage AE in June

Oliver Anthony performs at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Annual Birthday Bash on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

PITTSBURGH — Country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony is coming to Stage AE in June.

Anthony is best known for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

According to an announcement from the venue, the concert will take place on Friday, June 28. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday and are selling for as low as $24.99.

Click here for more information about ticket purchases.

