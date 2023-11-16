Oliver Anthony coming to Stage AE in June

PITTSBURGH — Country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony is coming to Stage AE in June.

Anthony is best known for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

🎤 NEW SHOW 🎤

🎶 Oliver Anthony - Out Of The Woods

🗓 Friday, June 28th - Outdoor Show

🔗 https://t.co/t941qKpuKD pic.twitter.com/xA49ljFwqn — Stage AE (@Stage_AE) November 14, 2023

According to an announcement from the venue, the concert will take place on Friday, June 28. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday and are selling for as low as $24.99.

Click here for more information about ticket purchases.

