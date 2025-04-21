One by Spork debuts $275 chef’s table experience in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Spork has been reborn as One by Spork, a 16-seat chef’s table fine dining experience.

The intimate offering costs $275 per person, features seven courses, two desserts, welcome bites and a curated drink menu. The restaurant is led by James Beard-nominated Chef Christian Frangiadis, who had headed the original Spork concept since it opened in 2016.

“This was not necessarily a business decision with the well being of the business being front and center, this was more of a selfish decision,” Frangiadis said. “I had Spork for eight years and I just turned 62. I want to spend the rest of my career the way I want to spend it and this is how I want to spend it. ... It was like, ‘how can I see the last eight or 10 years of my career playing out in a perfect world?’ and in a perfect world, this is what I would do, and this is what we wound up doing.”

