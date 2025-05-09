One-of-a-kind signed Paul Skenes baseball card on display in Pittsburgh for a limited time

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The public can now see the one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes autographed baseball card up close.

The card, which was purchased by Dicks Sporting Goods at an auction for $1.11 million, is on display for a limited time at the DICKS House of Sports at Ross Park Mall.

The card will be on display from May 9-11, but only 500 wristbands are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis each day.

Wristband distribution is slated for 8 a.m. each day.

