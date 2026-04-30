Organ donors honored during ceremony at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A ceremony at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood on Thursday honored organ donors and recognized their life-saving gifts.

Click here to see photos from the “Celebration of Life.”

Participants from UPMC and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education lit candles to remember the people who chose to give part of themselves to help others.

One of those donors was Benjamin Petkovsek, whose father, Steve, recalled his son’s laughter and love. Steve said his son’s spirit lives on through the people his gift helped.

Vito Yeropoli, who received a liver transplant in 2025, said the transplant was a blessing and gave him a second chance at life, which he shares with his wife and child.

According to UPMC, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently awaiting an organ transplant.

Every donor can save up to eight lives and help more than 75 people through organ, tissue and cornea donation.

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