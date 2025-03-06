Outside fire spreads to home in Millvale, Allegheny County detectives investigating

MILLVALE, Pa. — A fire that started outside spread to a home in Millvale, sending flames shooting into the air early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of North Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

Millvale Volunteer Fire Department said they discovered a fire in the rear of a North Avenue home that spread to that home and another on Evergreen Avenue.

Crews were on the scene until just before 5 a.m.

Allegheny County Police said their detectives were requested to investigate the fire.

