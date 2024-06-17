Over 100 trees to be planted in Homewood as part of city project

More than 100 trees are being planted in Homewood as part of a Pittsburgh Department of Public Works Forestry Division project.

In addition to the new trees, overgrown trees will be pruned and hazardous trees will be removed.

Pruning will begin June 18 and last through the summer.

“Planting trees in lower-income neighborhoods improves air quality, provides shade, and beautifies our streets, fostering a healthier and more equitable Pittsburgh for all,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Visit the Forestry Division website to learn more and request trees in your neighborhood.

