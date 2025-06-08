Over 1,000 customers without power as severe weather hits Southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday

Over 1,000 people are without power as severe weather has hit the Southwestern Pennsylvania area.

West Penn Power reports 1,313 power outages in Pennsylvania.

Of those, local counties report:

Allegheny County - 10 power outages

Butler County - 388 power outages

Fayette County - 358 power outages

Indiana County - 40 power outages

Washington County - 141 power outages

Westmoreland County - 107 power outages

Duquesne Light Company reports 177 power outages in Allegheny County and only one in Beaver County.

