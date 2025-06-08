Over 1,000 customers without power as severe weather hits Southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday

Over 1,000 people are without power as severe weather has hit the Southwestern Pennsylvania area.
PHOTOS: Severe storms, heavy rain hit local communities on Sunday
West Penn Power reports 1,313 power outages in Pennsylvania.
Of those, local counties report:
- Allegheny County - 10 power outages
- Butler County - 388 power outages
- Fayette County - 358 power outages
- Indiana County - 40 power outages
- Washington County - 141 power outages
- Westmoreland County - 107 power outages
Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.
Duquesne Light Company reports 177 power outages in Allegheny County and only one in Beaver County.
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group