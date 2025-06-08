Local

Over 1,000 customers without power as severe weather hits Southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday

By WPXI.com News Staff
Over 1,000 people are without power as severe weather has hit the Southwestern Pennsylvania area.

PHOTOS: Severe storms, heavy rain hit local communities on Sunday

West Penn Power reports 1,313 power outages in Pennsylvania.

Of those, local counties report:

  • Allegheny County - 10 power outages
  • Butler County - 388 power outages
  • Fayette County - 358 power outages
  • Indiana County - 40 power outages
  • Washington County - 141 power outages
  • Westmoreland County - 107 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Duquesne Light Company reports 177 power outages in Allegheny County and only one in Beaver County.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

