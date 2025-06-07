Nearly 2,000 people without power after severe storms on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Nearly 2,000 people are without power after severe storms and heavy rain rolled through the southwestern Pennsylvania area.

As of 10:30 p.m., Duquesne Light Company reported 1,284 total power outages. All outages were in Allegheny County.

West Penn Power reported more than 600 power outages in the region.

Of those, 36 were in Allegheny County, 31 were in Butler County, 25 were in Fayette County, 104 were in Lawrence County and 409 were in Westmoreland County.

