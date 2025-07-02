Over 365,000 pounds of turkey bacon recalled over possible listeria contamination

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling over 365,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products because they may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the turkey bacon was produced between April 1 and June 11.

Three products are being recalled because of the possible contamination:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548601” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging “18 JUL 2025” to “02 AUG 2025,” and lot code “RS40.”

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548748” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging “23 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and UPC “071871548793” printed on the packaging under the barcode and “use by” dates ranging “18 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

The turkey bacon was sent to retail locations nationwide. Anyone who has the recalled product in their fridge or freezer should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The FSIS announcement says the possible contamination was discovered during a lab test.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick.

Listeria infections can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant or their newborns. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

