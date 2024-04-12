Overnight closure of Pennsylvania Turnpike between Irwin, Pittsburgh planned

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists of an upcoming overnight closure of the PA Turnpike (Interstate 76).

From midnight until 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, the westbound side of the Turnpike will be closed between the Irwin interchange (Exit 67) and the Pittsburgh interchange (Exit 57) in Westmoreland County.

The six-hour closure is needed to allow Turnpike crews to perform maintenance work in the corridor, including drain cleaning, roadway sealing and sweeping.

Traffic will be directed off the Turnpike at Irwin and can use the following suggested detour to get back on the Turnpike.

U.S. Route 30 East for 4.6 miles

PA Toll 66 North for 7 miles

U.S. Route 22 West 10.5 miles

Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Pittsburgh Interchange #57

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the Irwin Interchange to assist drivers.

