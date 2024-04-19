Overnight closure of Pennsylvania Turnpike between Pittsburgh, Irwin planned for this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists of an upcoming overnight closure of the PA Turnpike (Interstate 76).

From midnight until 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, the eastbound side of the Turnpike will be closed between the Pittsburgh interchange (Exit 57) and the Irwin interchange (Exit 67) in Westmoreland County.

The six-hour closure is needed to allow Turnpike crews to perform maintenance work in the corridor, including drain cleaning, roadway sealing and sweeping.

Traffic will be directed off the Turnpike at Pittsburgh and can use the following suggested detour to get back on the Turnpike.

U.S. Route 22 East 10.5 miles

PA Toll 66 South 7 miles

U.S. Route 30 West 4.6 miles

Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Irwin Interchange #67

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the Pittsburgh Interchange to assist drivers.

Last weekend, the westbound lanes in the same area were closed for similar maintenance.

