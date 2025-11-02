Overnight fire destroys former Bantam Jeep factory

BUTLER, Pa. — Firefighters battled flames for hours at a historic building in Butler overnight.

The massive three-alarm fire broke out at the former Bantam Jeep factory before 2 a.m., which is located on Bantam Avenue behind Pullman Square.

Video shared with Channel 11 showed intense flames throughout the building.

Our partners at Butler Eagle say firefighters arrived minutes after the fire was reported, and saw the roof collapse while trying to access the property.

Firefighters worked for four and a half hours knocking down the fire, then putting out hot spots.

Once the sun started coming up, our crew could see the extensive damage throughout the collapsed structure.

Butler Eagle reports that more than 50 firefighters from 11 fire stations worked to put out the flames. One suffered a minor injury and was treated on scene.

Butler City Bureau Fire Chief Christopher Switala told them the building will need to be demolished.

A cause for the fire wasn’t immediately known.

