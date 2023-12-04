Local

Overnight fire fully engulfs Aliquippa home

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Aliquippa fire - West Highland Avenue A house in Aliquippa fully engulfed in flames from as seen by a community member from distance.

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Fire trucks blocked off a street in Beaver County for several hours overnight while crews responded to a house fire.

Beaver County 911 says a fire broke out on the 200 block of West Highland Avenue in Aliquippa around 11 p.m. Sunday,

Crews remained in the area until around 1 a.m.

Video obtained by Channel 11 News shows the house fully engulfed in flames.

Officials tell us no one was hurt in the fire.

