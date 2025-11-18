Local

Overnight ramp closures underway on southbound Route 65, I-279 at Fort Duquesne Bridge

By WPXI.com News Staff
Overnight ramp closures of the Route 65 and I-279 ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge are underway in Pittsburgh.

The closures are scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, weather permitting.

Each night, crews will conduct bridge deck and barrier repairs.

Additionally, the Allegheny Avenue/Ridge Avenue/Reedsdale Street ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge will close overnights. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours:

Southbound Route 65 to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

  • From southbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge
  • Cross the West End Bridge
  • Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
  • Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
  • Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown
  • Stay left to East 376/South 51
  • Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)
  • Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • End detour

I-279 (Parkway North) to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

  • From southbound I-279, take the ramp to North 65 toward Ohio River Boulevard
  • From northbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge
  • Turn left onto the West End Bridge
  • Cross the West End Bridge
  • Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
  • Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
  • Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown
  • Stay left to East 376/South 51
  • Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)
  • Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • End detour

Allegheny Avenue/Ridge Avenue to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

  • Take Ridge Avenue westbound
  • Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street
  • Turn left onto Western Avenue
  • Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard
  • Continue straight onto the West End Bridge
  • Cross the West End Bridge
  • Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
  • Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
  • Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown
  • Stay left to East 376/South 51
  • Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)
  • Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • End detour

Reedsdale Street to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

  • Follow Reedsdale Street to Allegheny Avenue
  • Turn right onto Allegheny Avenue
  • Turn left onto Ridge Avenue
  • Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street
  • Turn left onto Western Avenue
  • Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard
  • Continue straight onto the West End Bridge
  • Cross the West End Bridge
  • Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
  • Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
  • Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown
  • Stay left to East 376/South 51
  • Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)
  • Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • End detour

As a reminder, single-lane restrictions will occur each day, as needed, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM through late December on the following City of Pittsburgh roadways:

  • West General Robinson Street between Chuck Noll Way and Mazeroski Way
  • Reedsdale Street between Art Rooney Avenue and Tony Dorsett Drive
  • Tony Dorsett Drive between Reedsdale Street and North Shore Drive
  • North Shore Drive between Chuck Noll Way and Mazeroski Way

