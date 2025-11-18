Overnight ramp closures underway on southbound Route 65, I-279 at Fort Duquesne Bridge

Overnight ramp closures of the Route 65 and I-279 ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge are underway in Pittsburgh.
The closures are scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, weather permitting.
Each night, crews will conduct bridge deck and barrier repairs.
Additionally, the Allegheny Avenue/Ridge Avenue/Reedsdale Street ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge will close overnights. Ramp traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detours:
Southbound Route 65 to the Fort Duquesne Bridge
- From southbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
- Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown
- Stay left to East 376/South 51
- Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)
- Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- End detour
I-279 (Parkway North) to the Fort Duquesne Bridge
- From southbound I-279, take the ramp to North 65 toward Ohio River Boulevard
- From northbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge
- Turn left onto the West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
- Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown
- Stay left to East 376/South 51
- Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)
- Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- End detour
Allegheny Avenue/Ridge Avenue to the Fort Duquesne Bridge
- Take Ridge Avenue westbound
- Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street
- Turn left onto Western Avenue
- Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard
- Continue straight onto the West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
- Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown
- Stay left to East 376/South 51
- Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)
- Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- End detour
Reedsdale Street to the Fort Duquesne Bridge
- Follow Reedsdale Street to Allegheny Avenue
- Turn right onto Allegheny Avenue
- Turn left onto Ridge Avenue
- Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street
- Turn left onto Western Avenue
- Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard
- Continue straight onto the West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
- Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown
- Stay left to East 376/South 51
- Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)
- Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- End detour
As a reminder, single-lane restrictions will occur each day, as needed, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM through late December on the following City of Pittsburgh roadways:
- West General Robinson Street between Chuck Noll Way and Mazeroski Way
- Reedsdale Street between Art Rooney Avenue and Tony Dorsett Drive
- Tony Dorsett Drive between Reedsdale Street and North Shore Drive
- North Shore Drive between Chuck Noll Way and Mazeroski Way
