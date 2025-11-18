Overnight ramp closures underway on southbound Route 65, I-279 at Fort Duquesne Bridge

Overnight ramp closures of the Route 65 and I-279 ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge are underway in Pittsburgh.

The closures are scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, weather permitting.

Each night, crews will conduct bridge deck and barrier repairs.

Additionally, the Allegheny Avenue/Ridge Avenue/Reedsdale Street ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge will close overnights. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours:

Southbound Route 65 to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

From southbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

I-279 (Parkway North) to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

From southbound I-279, take the ramp to North 65 toward Ohio River Boulevard

From northbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge

Turn left onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

Allegheny Avenue/Ridge Avenue to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Take Ridge Avenue westbound

Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street

Turn left onto Western Avenue

Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard

Continue straight onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

Reedsdale Street to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Follow Reedsdale Street to Allegheny Avenue

Turn right onto Allegheny Avenue

Turn left onto Ridge Avenue

Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street

Turn left onto Western Avenue

Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard

Continue straight onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

As a reminder, single-lane restrictions will occur each day, as needed, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM through late December on the following City of Pittsburgh roadways:

West General Robinson Street between Chuck Noll Way and Mazeroski Way

Reedsdale Street between Art Rooney Avenue and Tony Dorsett Drive

Tony Dorsett Drive between Reedsdale Street and North Shore Drive

North Shore Drive between Chuck Noll Way and Mazeroski Way

