Overturned tractor-trailer blocking lane near South Hills Village mall

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking a lane of traffic near the South Hills Village mall.

The Mount Lebanon Fire Department said the tractor-trailer is at the intersection of Connor Road and Washington Road.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at around 10 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows the tractor-trailer on lying on the sidewalk and blocking the right lane.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash, dispatch said.

The fire department is asking people to use caution in the area and expect delays.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group