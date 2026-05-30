Pair of Pitt basketball players work out for NBA organizations

This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

With the 2026 NBA Draft approaching in less than a month, organizations are monitoring players in their scouting process and that has included a pair of Pitt men’s basketball players.

Forward Cameron Corhen and wing Barry Dunning Jr. worked out this past week with NBA teams hoping to boost their pre-draft stock at the next level.

According to basketball reporter Vince Wolfram, Corhen worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Dunning worked out for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

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