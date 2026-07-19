West Mifflin road to temporarily close for Mon/Fayette Expressway work

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin will close to traffic for approximately one month, starting on Monday.

The closure is necessary for roadway and drainage reconstruction work related to the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that the closure will affect both directions of Camp Hollow Road between New England Road and Camden Hill Road. A detour will be established, directing motorists to use Clairton Road and Lebanon Church Road.

This upcoming closure of Camp Hollow Road is anticipated to be the final one required for construction activities related to the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

Separately, the existing closure on New England Road will be lifted early, with that road reopening on Monday.

Camp Hollow Road is expected to reopen to traffic on Aug. 19.

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