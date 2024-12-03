Paramedics, EMTs union reaches tentative contract agreement with City of Pittsburgh, sources say

PITTSBURGH — After more than a year of negotiations, the union that represents paramedics and emergency medical technicians in the City of Pittsburgh has reached a tentative contract agreement with the city.

The details of the agreement have not been released but some of the sticking points have been compensation and time off.

11 Investigates has told you about severe staffing shortages that have led to units being temporarily placed out of service.

The union had been working without a contract for more than year.

A couple months ago, medics and EMTs voted down a contract offer, but sources say they have now agreed to the city’s latest offer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group