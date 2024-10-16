11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh Medics, EMTs vote down contract

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh paramedics and emergency medical technicians have been working without a contract for more than a year, and 11 investigates has just learned that will continue after medics voted down the city’s latest offer.

Sources inside the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services tell 11 investigates that medics and EMTs were disappointed with the pay increase and scheduling time off.

“I was surprised to hear that. You know my talks with leadership and the union representatives early on…was that everything was ready to be penned, but I’m not sure what happened in those negotiations, Rick,” said Councilman Anthony Coghill, who oversees public safety.

For months now, 11 Investigates has reported on the staffing struggles that have led to the temporary closing of stations, and now some medics say they’ve been forced to work 18-hour shifts.

11 investigates spoke with the union president last year.

Earle: Have you missed any calls because of this?

Paramedic Union President Jonathan Atkinson: We’ve had to put units out of service and that’s the last thing that nobody wants to see.

We also spoke with the Chief of EMS, who suggested the staffing shortages aren’t as bad as the union claims.

“I don’t think the picture is as bleak as they paint it. I do think there are some things that need to happen for us to always maintain the standard of care that Pittsburgh EMS is known for,” said Amera Gilchrist, the Chief of EMS.

The union president declined to comment on the contract vote.

In a statement sent to 11 Investigates, the city said they remain optimistic: “The city is still in contract negotiations and we remain hopeful that a ratified agreement will be reached.”

While the EMS Bureau now has enough EMTs with 30, they are still short 29 paramedics.

Currently, the city has 143 medics.

And councilman Coghill meanwhile is concerned that the lack of a contract may hurt recruitment and retention.

“Like our police department, we lack resources and personnel, so I hope a lot of that can be worked out in hiring new medics and new EMTs,” said Coghill.

Sources told me the contract vote wasn’t even close.

It’s unclear if any more negotiations have been scheduled at this point.

