Part of barge that broke free from construction site moves further down Beaver River

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The largest part of the barge that broke free from a construction site on the Beaver River is still stuck on the dam near the Eastvale Bridge in Beaver Falls.

A smaller piece broke free Monday morning and is now stuck on top of the dam near the Beaver Falls - New Brighton Bridge, on the New Brighton side of the river.

“I was hoping you guys had taken it, or they had taken it away,” said Kristine Parr of New Brighton. “I’m collecting my aluminum cans and I just saw it still there.”

The PA Turnpike said one of its contractors, Fay S&B, has been developing a plan for how to remove the barges from the river. But the water level is still too high.

Parr is worried about the loose piece causing damage downstream.

“Absolutely!” she said.

A spokesperson with the Turnpike said they’re working to prevent that.

“Our contractor, Fay S&B, has boats in the water to intercept the barge should it completely break loose and move further downstream. Fay is continuing to formulate their plan to remove the barges and the goal is to get them moved out later this week. We are continuing to communicate and coordinate with the county and PEMA, as well as PennDOT and the railroad (who have downstream bridges) any updates, and our plan of action,” Assistant Press Secretary Crispin Havener said.

As other neighbors told Channel 11 last week, Parr is also worried about any potential damage to the dam.

“Is that a big dent in the dam?” she asked.

The Turnpike said the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority is in charge of the dam structure and will assess any potential damage after the barges are removed.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek called the Municipal Authority’s general manager on Monday, but has not yet heard back.

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