Part of busy Pittsburgh road to close for 3 days

PITTSBURGH — Part of a busy Pittsburgh road will close for three days this week.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will close the southbound lanes of Washington Place between Centre and Fifth avenues in Uptown from Wednesday until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

PRT says the closure is needed so crews can repair the roadway for the University Line project.

Bus routes on 81-Oak Hill, 82-Lincoln and 83-Bedford Hill will be detoured during the work and won’t serve the bus stops at Washington Place and Fifth Avenue or Diamond Street at Boyd Street.

Inbound buses will stay on Centre Avenue, turn left at Sixth Avenue and serve a temporary stop at Sixth Avenue at Diamond Street. Buses will then turn right on Forbes Avenue, where regular service will resume.

The outbound routes will not be detoured.

Drivers will have access to the Marriott City Center hotel and parking garage, PRT says.

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