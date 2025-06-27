Part of Grove Road closed in Whitehall as crews repair power lines, telephone poles

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Part of a residential road in Allegheny County is currently closed due to ongoing power line and telephone pole repairs.

In a 6 a.m. update on social media, Whitehall police said Grove Road will be closed from Spring Valley Drive to Springmeadow Court until Duquesne Light Company can finish repairs and restore power to residents.

Police report multiple telephone poles are broken, and transmission lines and transformers are down.

The public is told to avoid the area of Grove Road at Spring Valley Drive and Caste Drive, as well as in the rear of Daube Drive and Parliament Place.

