Part of motel scorched by flames in New Stanton

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in New Stanton on Friday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the fire happened on the 100 block of E Byers Avenue at 11:54 a.m.

Firefighters said a unit at the back of the Budget Inn caught on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The other units at the motel appeared undamaged.

