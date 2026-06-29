Part of Penn Hills road to close for railroad bridge work

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced that part of Universal Road near Hershey Road in Penn Hills will close starting at 9 a.m. on July 13.

The closure is required for work on Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad Bridge No. 1, which carries Universal Road over Union Railroad tracks.

Traffic will be detoured using Saltsburg Road and Stotler Road. Homes and businesses near the closure area will remain accessible at all times.

The project, which is expected to end in October, includes repairs to the bridge’s deck, approach, sidewalk and barrier.

It also involves the cleaning and painting of structural steel and downspout cleaning.

Pugliano Construction of Plum is the primary contractor for the $514,000 project.

Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad Bridge No. 1 is used by an average of 9,286 vehicles daily.

The bridge has a condition rating of three, on a zero-to-nine scale, which is considered poor condition. This rating is based on National Bridge Inspection Standards established by the Federal Highway Administration.

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