Part of Southwestern Pennsylvania now considered to be in extreme drought

A small part of southwestern Pennsylvania is now considered to be in extreme drought.

The newest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday morning, shows an expanding area of drought conditions for much of the region. Areas north and west of Pittsburgh are now considered to be in moderate drought, with a few locations in Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Greene counties now in severe to extreme drought.

Extreme drought generally constitutes the loss of crops and widespread water shortages. Many municipalities and townships will have to take a hard look at water conservation until drought conditions improve.

Severe Weather Team 11 is expecting no significant rain for at least the next 5-6 days, with some chances of measurable rain by the middle of next week.

