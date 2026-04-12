Participants rappel down high-rise in Downtown Pittsburgh during fundraiser benefiting local youth

PITTSBURGH — A fundraiser in Downtown Pittsburgh had participants going above and beyond to support local youth.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh hosted its Over the Edge event on Saturday morning.

About 60 people rappelled down 21 stories of a high-rise along Liberty Avenue

Organizers said the fear-fighting action highlights what BBBSPGH does as a mentoring organization.

“Right now, we have about 350 kids who are waiting for mentors,” BBBSPGH President and CEO Marc Bloomingdale said, “and we really want people to come to our website and look how they can get involved with that. It would be very rewarding for them as well.”

The goal was to raise $50,000, with proceeds benefiting BBBSPGH’s mentorship programs for kids in Allegheny, Greene and Washington counties.

BBBSPGH works mostly with children from single-parent families, low-income households and under-resourced schools. You can learn more about the organization by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group