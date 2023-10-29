Peak pricing for metered parking in Lawrenceville not adding up for some

PITTSBURGH — Parking meters can cost up to $4 per hour in some spots in the City of Pittsburgh, and the change can really add up for some.

“It adds up quick,” said Calum Brown, who lives on the North Shore and works downtown. “You don’t really think about it. You think $3 or $4, only a couple dollars, who really cares? But every single hour, every single day, that adds up quick.”

Soon, it’s going to cost people more to park in Lawrenceville and even in parts of Bloomfield.

The city council passed a “peak parking” ordinance on Tuesday, Oct. 24 that raises prices at street meters during busier times. Though it’s unclear just how much it’ll go up, some tourists aren’t too happy about the added cost on a trip.

“You have to pay for your Airbnb; you have to pay for your gas,” said Alexis Hedderson, who was visiting from Cleveland, Ohio. “You have to pay for when you’re going out and enjoying restaurants and bars, shopping. I’d rather spend my money more on shopping than having to pay more fees to park.”

Another change coming soon is metered parking at night. Collection times will now expand past 6 p.m. when it’s typically free.

“I’m getting off work, I run a lot of errands and not having to pay was always a nice little thing to have,” Brown said. “The fact that they’re changing that is annoying.”

The extra money from the parking meters will be used for infrastructure improvements, including sidewalk repairs, bus shelters and projects to improve bike safety throughout the neighborhood.

Claire Costello is the marketing & operations manager at Rosie’s Workshop on Butler Street. She said parking is already tough to find on the busy stretch but is hopeful the new legislation will free up spots quicker for customers.

“I think it’s definitely going to be beneficial for turnover,” Costello said. “I do think it can hurt small businesses in a way because people are already tired of paying a ton of money to park somewhere.”

The measure is now in the mayor’s office waiting for his signature. Once that happens, it’ll go into effect in six months and will start as a pilot program for one year.

