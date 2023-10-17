HALLOWEEN 2023: Here is a list of trick-or-treat dates, times across the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Halloween is coming up, so we put a list together of Trick-or-Treat times for communities across our area.

To submit your community’s Trick-or-Treat times, send us an email.

Allegheny County

Avalon Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Baldwin Township - Tuesday,, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Brackenridge - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Braddock - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Cheswick - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Coraopolis - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Crescent Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

East Deer - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Findlay Township - Saturday, October 28, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hampton Township - Tuesday, October, 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Indiana Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Kennedy Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

McCandless Township - Tuesday, October, 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Monroeville - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Moon Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Braddock - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Fayette Township - Saturday, October 28, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Oakmont - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh - Tuesday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Plum Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Rankin - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Reserve Township - Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Ross Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Scott Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Shaler Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Upper St. Clair - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

West View Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Beaver County

Aliquippa - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Ambridge - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Beaver Falls - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Center Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Chalfant - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Chippewa Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Conway - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Economy - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Franklin Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hanover Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Harmony Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hopewell Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Monaca - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

New Brighton Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

New Sewickley Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Rochester Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Butler County

Adams Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Brady Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Bruin - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Butler City - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Butler Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Center Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Chicora Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Clinton Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Concord Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Connoquenessing Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Connoquenessing Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Cranberry Township - Saturday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

East Butler - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Evans City - Saturday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Forward Township - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Franklin Township - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Grove City - Saturday, October 28 - 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Harmony - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Jackson Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Karns City - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Seven Fields - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Slippery Rock Borough - Tuesday, October 31, parade at 6 p.m. followed by Trick or Treat through 8 p.m.

Slippery Rock Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Fayette County

Connellsville - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Union Township - Tuesday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

South Union Township - Tuesday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown - Tuesday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence County

Ellwood City - Tuesday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

New Castle - Saturday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Union Township - Saturday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Washington County

Midway Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Strabane - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Peters Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

South Strabane - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Union Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Westmoreland County

East Huntingdon - Sunday, October 29, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Greensburg - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Strabane - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hempfield Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Irwin Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Latrobe - Saturday, October 28, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Lower Burrell - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Monsessen - Saturday, October 28, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Township - Sunday, October 29, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Murrysville - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Huntingdon - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Rostraver Township - Tuesday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Washington Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

