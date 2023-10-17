HALLOWEEN 2023: Here is a list of trick-or-treat dates, times across the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Halloween is coming up, so we put a list together of Trick-or-Treat times for communities across our area.
To submit your community’s Trick-or-Treat times, send us an email.
Allegheny County
Avalon Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Baldwin Township - Tuesday,, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Brackenridge - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Braddock - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Cheswick - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Coraopolis - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Crescent Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
East Deer - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Findlay Township - Saturday, October 28, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Hampton Township - Tuesday, October, 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Indiana Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Kennedy Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
McCandless Township - Tuesday, October, 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Monroeville - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Moon Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Braddock - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Fayette Township - Saturday, October 28, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Oakmont - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh - Tuesday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Plum Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Rankin - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Reserve Township - Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Ross Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Scott Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Shaler Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Upper St. Clair - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
West View Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Beaver County
Aliquippa - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Ambridge - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Beaver Falls - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Center Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Chalfant - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Chippewa Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Conway - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Economy - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Franklin Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Hanover Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Harmony Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Hopewell Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Monaca - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
New Brighton Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.
New Sewickley Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Rochester Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Butler County
Adams Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Brady Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Bruin - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Butler City - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Butler Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Center Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Chicora Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Clinton Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Concord Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Connoquenessing Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Connoquenessing Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Cranberry Township - Saturday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
East Butler - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Evans City - Saturday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Forward Township - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Franklin Township - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Grove City - Saturday, October 28 - 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Harmony - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Jackson Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Karns City - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Seven Fields - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Slippery Rock Borough - Tuesday, October 31, parade at 6 p.m. followed by Trick or Treat through 8 p.m.
Slippery Rock Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Fayette County
Connellsville - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Union Township - Tuesday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
South Union Township - Tuesday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown - Tuesday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Lawrence County
Ellwood City - Tuesday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
New Castle - Saturday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Union Township - Saturday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Washington County
Midway Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Strabane - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Peters Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
South Strabane - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Union Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Westmoreland County
East Huntingdon - Sunday, October 29, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Greensburg - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Strabane - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Hempfield Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Irwin Borough - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Latrobe - Saturday, October 28, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Lower Burrell - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Monsessen - Saturday, October 28, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Township - Sunday, October 29, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Murrysville - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Huntingdon - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Rostraver Township - Tuesday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:30 p.m.
Washington Township - Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
