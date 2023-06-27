Penalty phase continues in trial of Robert Bowers, convicted of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH — The penalty phase continues in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018.

Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The defense requested to split it into two elements with the first being the eligibility phase.

The prosecution and defense presented opening arguments Monday, and witnesses, including Diane Rosenthal, sister of victims Cecil and David Rosenthal, provided testimony.

