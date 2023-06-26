2 women shot, killed in New Sewickley Township identified

Two women who were shot and killed in a Beaver County home Saturday have been identified.

Mary Lihosit, 65 of Irving, Texas, and Delores Selby, 71, of New Sewickley Township, were identified by Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer as the victims of a shooting in the 400 block of Klein Road in New Sewickley Township. They both died as a result of multiple rifle wounds to the trunk, according to Gabauer. Their deaths were ruled as homicides.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department was called to the home for a report of a shooting just before 2 p.m. They were told by the initial caller that his relatives had been shot and that “it was his cousin Ben,” according to the complaint.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home when they determined there was a hostage in the home. Beaver County Emergency Services Unit responded and forced entry, according to court documents.

Benjamin D. Selby, 43, was taken into custody. He is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of kidnapping for ransom.

Benjamin Selby is being held at the Beaver County Jail.

A third woman was found in the home but she was not injured, according to officials.

