Father of 3 shot, killed while riding bike on North Side remembered as fun, loving guy

PITTSBURGH — Dashawn Rankin, 33, was shot in the back and killed around 7 a.m. Sunday while riding his bike on Federal Street on the North Side.

His family says he was a husband and father to three, who loved working on cars and would give anyone the shirt off his back.

“He didn’t like confrontation,” his cousin, Shawnell Pinkston said. “So I’m sure when he was riding off, that was one of the reasons why he took off.”

"He didn't like confrontation," his cousin, Shawnell Pinkston said. "So I'm sure when he was riding off, that was one of the reasons why he took off."

