Penguins fill out Dan Muse’s coaching staff

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

First-year coach Dan Muse’s staff will include two assistants who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Make that three, if you include goalie coach Andy Chiodo, who Muse has decided to retain.

The other two are Nick Bonino, a bottom-six center on the Penguins’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2016 and 2017, and Todd Nelson, a defenseman who was the team’s fourth-round draft choice in 1989 and played one game with them in 1991.

In addition, former NHL winger Rich Clune was hired as an assistant, while Troy Paquette was brought in as an assistant video coach.

