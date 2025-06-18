Bonino, Bonino, Bonino! Becomes Penguins Assistant Coach

PTTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

One of the key pieces of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017 is returning to the organization for a third time, but not as a player. Former Penguins center Nick Bonino announced via social media video that he has ended his playing career and is joining the Penguins coaching staff with new head coach Dan Muse.

The Penguins officially hired Muse as the organization’s 23rd head coach on June 4, replacing Mike Sullivan, who was with the organization for nearly 10 years.

Bonino didn’t specify the nature of the position or if it will be as one of the two primary bench assistants, but the well-liked pivot who once centered the famous HBK line with Phil Kessel and Carl Hagelin is headed back to Pittsburgh.

