Penguins Game 74 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins kick off a stretch of three road games in four nights on Monday, and what a test that will be.

The Penguins (32-30-11) face the top team in the NHL Monday when they travel to play the New York Rangers (50-20-4) before moving on to New Jersey and Washington, two more Metropolitan Division clubs.

For weeks, the Penguins have had, to be kind, mixed results facing games that were crucial to keeping their very slim playoff chances alive.

