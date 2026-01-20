Penguins honoring 2016 Stanley Cup Champion team during home game against Rangers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team on Jan. 31, before the game against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special pre-game ceremony celebrating this milestone. All attendees will receive a commemorative championship ring.

Puck drop for the game is set for 3:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m. All players, coaches and management from the 2016 championship team have been invited to participate in the celebration.

Expected attendees include former Penguins goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jeff Zatkoff; forwards Matt Cullen, Pascal Dupuis, Eric Fehr, Carl Hagelin, Patric Hornqvist, Tom Kuhnhackl and Chris Kunitz; as well as defensemen Trevor Daley and Ben Lovejoy. Jim Rutherford, former General Manager of the Penguins and current President of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks, will also be in attendance.

Current players involved in the ceremony include Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust, along with Assistant Coach Nick Bonino. Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan and forward Conor Sheary will also be recognized during the festivities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group