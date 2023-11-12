Penguins, Jarry sharper than Sabres in 4-0 victory

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were coming off a three-game trip through California when they faced Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena Saturday night and surely were aware of the challenges a game like that can pose.

It is, after all, not the least bit unusual for a team to turn in a ragged, inconsistent effort in its first game back after a swing through the West.

But none of those issues were evident during the Penguins’ 4-0 victory against the Sabres, as they were solid from start to finish.

The victory was the Penguins’ fourth in a row and lifted their record to 7-6, putting them back on the positive side of .500 for the first time since they were 2-1.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group