Penguins’ Kris Letang scores most points by defenseman in single period in NHL history

ELMONT, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t short on achievements in their 7-0 blow-out win over the New York Islanders Wednesday night.

According to the Penguins, not only did Evgeni Malkin take sole possession of second place in goals all-time among Russian skaters and Valterri Puustinen score his first NHL goal, veteran blue-liner Kris Letang scored the most points by a defenseman in a single period in NHL history.

The game started in a lull after no points were scored in the first period, but it took the Penguins just under seven minutes into the second period to get on the board with a goal from Rickard Rakell.

The next five goals that the Penguins scored were all assisted by Letang, which included two from Jake Guentzel, two from Malkin and one from Radim Zohorna.

The only other player to have five assists in one period is Dale Hawerchuk, who did it for the Winnipeg Jets in 1984.

Letang capped off his night by notching his sixth assist in the third period on Puustinen’s first career NHL goal.

With the win, goaltender Tristan Jarry also took the lead in shutouts for the season with his fourth.

The Penguins (16-13-4) take on the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 30 in Pittsburgh.

