Penguins look to rebound after pair of losses against Anaheim Ducks

The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-0) have given away their 2-0 start with a pair of losses just as they gave away a two-goal lead Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Now the Penguins need to rebound against a stingy, heavy LA Kings (1-2-1) at Crypto.com Arena.

The Penguins scored just over one minute into the game Tuesday when Justin Brazeau deflected Ryan Shea’s buttery floater past Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal at 1:03. Shea earned a second assist six minutes later when Rickard Rakell did the same.

However, the Ducks’ power play was exceptional. It backed in, nay, caved in the Penguins’ penalty kill and notched a pair of goals, including a late PPG that decided the game.

The Penguins are 5-2-1 in their last eight games against Western Conference opponents.

Evgeni Malkin has more game-winning goals (4) against the Los Angeles Kings than any active Eastern Conference player.

