Penguins miss out on Stanley Cup Playoffs for 2nd consecutive season

PITTSBURGH — For the second season in a row, the Pittsburgh Penguins are missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins had hopes heading into Tuesday night but needed the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens to win.

The Flyers lost to the Washington Capitals 2-1 after pulling their goalie out of the game with five minutes to go.

The Canadiens lost to the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in a shootout.

Prior to last season, the Penguins appeared in the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in the NHL.

Pittsburgh won three Stanley Cup Championship in those 16 seasons: 2008–09, 2015–16 and 2016–17.

