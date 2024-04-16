‘She’s just gone’: Mom of 18-year-old found murdered in Washington County speaks out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A local mom is remembering her daughter who was killed over the weekend.

Annalaya Wilkerson, 18, was found shot to death in a remote area of Washington County. Her 17-year-old friend was also shot.

She was flown there after the shooting on Saturday. We’re told she was best friends with Annalaya Wilkerson - who was shot and killed. Wilkerson’s mom who was at the hospital visiting, says while she can’t bring her daughter back - she can and will fight for justice.

“State police showed up at my door and told me that my daughter was gone,” Wilkerson’s mom said. “She’s just gone and you know in such a brutal way.”

It’s unclear how Wilkerson and the 17-year-old victim got to the area. We’re told the two girls were best friends who met in school at Ringgold School District.

Washington County neighbors close to Jolly School Road called 911 after they heard gunshots Saturday night. Those neighbors reportedly ran to help the girls they found in the road.

“We just want justice for Annalaya we can’t get her back,” Wilkerson’s mom said.

Wilkerson’s mother is left to grapple with the unthinkable loss of her daughter while also trying to figure out who shot and killed her.

Her mom continued, “We love you La La. Annalaya was just full of life. Always smiling, just a beautiful soul she could make you laugh.”

State police say the crime unit has been working around the clock to try and pinpoint specifics about the shooting, including why the young ladies were on the desolate street.

“She’s amazing and I just want justice for my daughter. That’s it. Please if you have any information, please come forward,” her mom added.

Police say they’re looking at surveillance video from all over Washington County to help figure out who is responsible for the shooting. The 17-year-old’s condition isn’t known.

