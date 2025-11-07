Penguins roller coaster ride ends in victory

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

If the game were normal or not an emotionally exhausting battle, it wouldn’t be worthy of the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-2) vs. Washington Capitals (7-6-1) rivalry.

While networks may bill the game as Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby vs. Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin, the teams played a role, too. For the second consecutive game, the Penguins punted away their three-goal lead as Washington tied the game in the final three seconds of the second period.

And then the intensity for both teams exponentially increased before Bryan Rust deflected a beaut of a pass by Crosby at 11:16 of the third, and Connor Dewar capped one of the best periods of his career with an empty net goal for a 5-3 Penguins win.

Rust erased some bad luck, but Dewar earned his empty-netter. He nearly scored on a shorthanded breakaway after undressing a Capitals defenseman at the blue line, but a possible slash denied him a shot. On the subsequent rush, Dewar cut to the middle of the slot, but hit the post.

Sidney Crosby. The Penguins’ 38-year-old all-time great quickly gave the Penguins a solid cushion on the scoreboard. In the latest collision of the Metro Division’s old lions, the Pittsburgh Penguins raced to a 3-0 lead over the Washington Capitals in the second period.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group