Penguins sign second-rounder Tomas Galvas

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins called his name, it was more than a little bit surprising. In two prior NHL drafts, all 32 teams passed on Czech defenseman Tomas Galvas until the Penguins finally called his name in his third draft.

But on June 28, with their second choice of the second round of the 2026 NHL Draft, the Penguins became the team to finally select Galvas (54th overall).

After getting a good look at the prospect during last week’s Development Camp, on Thursday, the team signed him to his three-year entry-level contract.

The 5-foot-10, 168-pound defender ranked fifth overall on his team in points and led the team’s defensemen in goals and assists.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group