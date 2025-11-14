Penguins sink in Sweden; late goal & OT loss

STOCKHOLM — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had just 10 shots after two periods, and by the end of the second period, their game had fossilized like the Vasa, a Swedish warship that was similarly top-heavy but sank off the coast of Sweden on its maiden voyage.

Instead of sinking into the ice, which may not have been NHL quality, the Penguins held their structure just enough, and goalie Arturs Silovs made a few big saves for 58 minutes and 50 seconds.

However, native Swede Filip Forsberg scored after Nashville pulled goalie Juuse Saros to force overtime. Nashville’s Steven Stamkos scored 43 seconds into OT for a 2-1 Nashville win.

The GMT +1 time zone meant the puck dropped at 8 p.m. in Stockholm, but it was a rare weekday afternoon game back home. It would seem the Penguins were enraptured with their pregame naps, save a few sharp rushes and pressure plays from Sidney Crosby’s line.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group