Penguins to take on Washington Capitals after Ovechkin scores 900th career goal

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-4-2) were gassed by the third period of their four-game road trip that concluded with a disastrous third period and regulation loss Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Thursday, fresher legs will hit home ice as the Penguins host the Washington Capitals (7-5-1) at PPG Paints Arena.

The Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Alex Ovechkin scored his all-time leading 900th career goal. However, there was a little bit of drama to the goal as St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington hid the puck in his hockey pants before giving it up.

Injuries have also mounted for the Penguins. In addition to top-line winger Rickard Rakell missing at least another month, forwards Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari, and goalie Tristan Jarry were placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The series has been its typical even warfare. The Penguins are 6-4-1 in their last 11 against the Capitals.

