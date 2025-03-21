Penn Hills police asking for help finding missing man last seen near UPMC McKeesport hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Penn Hills Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 35-year-old man.

Courtney Charles was recently reported missing by his family. He is from the Mount Oliver area but was last seen near UPMC McKeesport hospital.

Police said a recent tip stated Charles may have been seen on Pittsburgh’s South Side, but that has not been confirmed.

Charles is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds and may be wearing a green shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Penn Hills Police Department at (412) 798-2035.

