Penn State Athletics to auction off memorabilia from Beaver Stadium

Penn State fans will have a chance to own authentic memorabilia from Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Athletics and Lion Surplus are hosting the exclusive online auction.

The first one kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, April 28, and will run throughout the summer.

Some of the items available are directional signage, bleacher seats and the iconic Penn State University letter from the press box.

New items will be added to the auction each day, and auctions will run for seven days.

Each item will come with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Click here for the Beaver Stadium Memorabilia auction website. You can contact Lion Surplus at surplus@psu.edu with questions or for additional details.

