PennDOT conducting final preparations ahead of I-376 closure for Commercial Street Bridge project

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT is conducting final preparations ahead of the planned closure of Interstate 376, including testing the equipment that will be used to replace the Commercial Street Bridge.

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On Thursday, crews tested the machinery that will lift the new bridge approximately 10 inches before it is slid into its final position. Officials said the testing is intended to ensure the equipment operates properly before the closure begins.

PennDOT announced more restrictions beginning the week of July 6th that affect Route 30 between Morrow Road and Brinton Road, I-376 in both directions between the Churchill and Edgewood/Swissvale exits, and the northbound Boulevard of the Allies between McDivitt Place and the Fifth Avenue slip ramp.

“This is just prep work that we’re gonna have in place so that it’s ready to go when the bridge closes,” said Jason Zang of PennDOT.

The full closure of the Parkway East is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on July 10. PennDOT has not announced the exact date or time the existing bridge will be demolished but said the demolition is expected to take place during the morning hours after the closure begins.

Zang said extensive security measures will be in place around the work zone during demolition.

“We’re gonna have people in the woods making sure people aren’t trying to sneak down. It’s going to be a dangerous work site. It’s gonna be a lot of security. Pittsburgh Police are helping,” Zang said.

Neighbors who live near the construction site said they’re preparing for additional disruptions, especially during the demolition.

“There’s just been a lot of dust,” nearby resident Julie Barbish said. “Our neighbors and I were saying just from all the construction vehicles up and down.”

Once the existing bridge is demolished, crews will slide the newly constructed bridge into place.

“Has it been done before? Yes. Has it been done at this scale? Not even close,” said Mike Carroll, PennDOT.

To reduce congestion during the closure, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is encouraging commuters to use public transportation instead of driving. CEO Katherine Kelleman said the agency will operate its normal schedules but is prepared to add service if demand increases.

“We will be running our regular schedules, but we have the capacity to get additional vehicles out there. We absolutely will,” Kelleman said.

PennDOT is also urging employers to allow employees to work remotely if possible.

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“Please be flexible with your employees and your team. Let them work from home. It’s gonna help everybody,” Zang said.

The closure will also allow emergency responders to conduct training exercises, including a simulated tunnel fire response. In addition, the Squirrel Hill Tunnel will receive new asphalt while traffic is diverted.

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